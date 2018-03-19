'Sex and the City' Star Cynthia Nixon Is Running for Governor of New York

Miranda Hobbes is getting into politics!

On Monday, Cynthia Nixon -- who famously starred as Miranda in the Sex and the City series and movies -- announced that she would be running for governor of New York in a two-minute campaign video.

“New York is my home. I’ve never lived anywhere else. When I grew up here it was just my mom and me in a one-bedroom, fifth floor walk-up," the 51-year-old actress says over footage of her home life. "New York is where I was raised and where I am raising my kids. I’m a proud public school graduate and a prouder public school parent. I was given chances I just don’t see for most of New York’s kids today."

"Our leaders are letting us down. We are now the most unequal state in the entire country. With both incredible wealth and extreme poverty. Half the kids in our upstate cities live below the poverty line. How did we let this happen?" Nixon continues. "I love New York. I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else. But something has to change. We want our government to work again on healthcare, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us."

The mother of three concludes by confidently proclaiming, "I’m Cynthia Nixon, I’m a New Yorker, and together we can win this fight."

In addition to her campaign announcement, Nixon also launched a website, where she's hailed as "a lifelong New Yorker and progressive activist," where supporters can donate to her campaign.

While many celebrities have hinted at getting into politics in the near future, Nixon is one of the first to pull the trigger.

Dwayne Johnson has teased that he might make a bid for president in 2020, but has yet to make an official announcement. Here's a look at what the 45-year-old actor has said about a possible run for office:

