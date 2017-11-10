Shakira Postpones El Dorado World Tour Opening Dates to 'Continue on Vocal Rest'
Shakira has postponed more dates of her El Dorado World Tour.
The 40-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that she had postponed four more concerts due to her strained vocal cords.
"For the last few days I've been very focused on recovery from my strained vocal cords. I really hoped to achieve this in time to be able to sing in Paris; however, and much to my chagrin, this hasn't been possible and my doctors have advised me to continue on vocal rest for the time being," she revealed.
Shakira, who was supposed to kick off her tour in Cologne, Germany, on Wednesday, explained that she will also have to reschedule concerts on Nov. 10 and 11 in Paris, France, Nov. 12 in Antwerp, Belgium, and Nov. 14 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
RELATED: Shakira Postpones First Date of Her 'El Dorado' World Tour
"At the moment I'm concentrating on full recovery to be able to share with you all this show that I've so enjoyed preparing and of which I am very proud. I'm anxious to get back on stage and be at 100% for all of you," she wrote on Twitter. "Again, I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for all the support you've shown me these days and which has helped keep me afloat in what has been a difficult time. God willing we will see each other soon for the kickoff of my tour."
"Sending all my love and gratitude, Shakira," she concluded.
EXCLUSIVE: Shakira Opens Up About Why She Wouldn't Return to the 'Voice' Again
Shakira revealed on Tuesday that she had strained her vocal cords just days before starting her world tour. The mother of two couldn't have looked more excited about the tour in Instagram videos of her rehearsals.
See more on Shakira in the video below.