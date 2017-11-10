Shakira Postpones El Dorado World Tour Opening Dates to 'Continue on Vocal Rest'

Shakira has postponed more dates of her El Dorado World Tour.

The 40-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that she had postponed four more concerts due to her strained vocal cords.

"For the last few days I've been very focused on recovery from my strained vocal cords. I really hoped to achieve this in time to be able to sing in Paris; however, and much to my chagrin, this hasn't been possible and my doctors have advised me to continue on vocal rest for the time being," she revealed.

Shakira, who was supposed to kick off her tour in Cologne, Germany, on Wednesday, explained that she will also have to reschedule concerts on Nov. 10 and 11 in Paris, France, Nov. 12 in Antwerp, Belgium, and Nov. 14 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.