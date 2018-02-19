Shania Twain on the ‘Discipline’ of Maintaining Her Health After Lyme Disease Battle

Almost 15 years after a tick bite threatened her career and health, Shania Twain is opening up about how she has revamped her lifestyle.

The 52-year-old singer contracted Lyme disease, a debilitating tick-borne illness, while on tour in 2003.

Speaking to the Herald Sun while promoting the Australia and New Zealand leg of her upcoming Now tour, the songstress shared how she’s firmly focused on maintaining good health as she prepares to hit the road, beginning May 3 in Tacoma, Washington.



"I take my health seriously," Twain told the Australian outlet. "There is a lot of discipline involved for me personally, eating properly, getting the right amount of rest, self-care, and self-maintenance."

“You have to put the performance first, and I take that very seriously,” she added.

Twain’s vocal chords were affected by Lyme, a potentially fatal illness spread by ticks, and at one point she feared she may never be able to sing again. Years of vocal exercises helped her get back on track and she released Now, her first record in 15 years, in September.

“I was sure I would never be able to sing professionally again,” Twain told ET in September. “My voice was so unreliable. It was linked to Lyme disease.”

As well as her Now comeback, the Canadian beauty has also enjoyed a musical residency, Shania Twain: Still the One, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, in recent years.

But it was another residency that had Twain hitting the town in Sin City over the weekend -- she reunited with her former collaborators, the Backstreet Boys, while checking out the boy band’s Larger Than Life show at Planet Hollywood’s AXIS Theater on Friday night.

The group shared a slideshow on their Instagram account, featuring a backstage shot of Twain with the boys alongside a throwback snap of the band performing “From This Moment” with Twain for a CBS special that aired in 1999.

Band members Howie Dorough and AJ McLean -- who once declared Twain the pop star he would take a hall pass for -- also shared cute pics with the singer.

“I absolutely adore this woman right here,” McLean captioned his photo. “She’s been a huge inspiration to me and many others. This right here is the definition or a strong woman! Still making music for the masses and touring and loving every minute of it. Thanks @shaniatwain for coming to see us last night. Great memories and more to make.”

See more on Twain’s album Now below.

