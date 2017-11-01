Sharon Osbourne Shares an Update on Simon Cowell's Health Nearly a Week After Hospitalization

Simon Cowell is taking some time to recover.

Sharon Osbourne shared an update on her fellow X Factor UK judge's health on Wednesday's episode of The Talk, revealing that Cowell is "going to be OK" after his hospitalization.

Cowell was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after falling at his London home. A source close to Cowell told ET that the TV personality "was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he was not feeling well and was dizzy. As he was going back up the stairs, he fainted and fell backwards."

“He’s doing so much better,” Osbourne revealed on The Talk. “His partner, Lauren [Silverman], came down to [X Factor UK in Cowell's absence] on both nights, so she was there flying Simon’s flag."