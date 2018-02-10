Shay Mitchell Runs Naked Through L.A. to Celebrate YouTube Milestone

Shay Mitchell had a very special way of thanking her fans for subscribing to her YouTube channel.

The former Pretty Little Liars star celebrated three million YouTube subscribers by running nearly naked through Hollywood -- and documented the whole thing in a video for her followers.

In a video titled, "I Ran Naked Through the Streets of LA!" Mitchell did just that, as her assistant, Sammy filmed her running topless down Sunset Boulevard.

“I can’t tell you how much this means to me to have you guys coming along since when I first started the channel is was uncharted territories and now it’s just a learning experience every single week,” Mitchell said of her big YouTube milestone before stripping down.

“While I wasn’t intending on sharing this video with anybody, I thought, ‘Why the heck not?’” she continued.

Watch below:



See more on Mitchell in the video below.

