Shirtless Donald Trump Showers With Paul Manafort, Calls Harvey Weinstein 'an Idiot' in 'SNL' Cold Open
Saturday Night Live returned over the weekend after a three-week hiatus and kicked off the new episode with a cold open that saw Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump getting naked and taking a shower with Paul Manafort (played by Alex Moffat).
The sketch primarily lampooned the recent federal indictments passed down by Robert Mueller against Manafort and others in Trump's presidential campaign over alleged Russian interference during the election.
However, the cold open didn't miss a chance to address the ever-growing scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein.
As Baldwin's Trump met with Moffat's Manafort at his home, where he's currently under house arrest, the president demanded that they speak somewhere more private -- namely, Manafort's shower.
"We're in the shower to make sure you're not wearing a wire, Paul," a shirtless Trump explained. "So we're just gonna do this Gone Girl style."
"Mr. President, I would never do that," a shirtless, uncomfortable Manafort replied.
"That's what she said. In fact a whole bunch of shes have said that," Trump replied, mocking his own highly publicized history of alleged sexual harassment and misconduct scandals.
"Speaking of which, what an idiot that Harvey Weinstein is," Trump continued. "He could have gotten away with all of it, if only he'd gotten himself elected president."
The pair were later joined in the shower by Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon), and they explained to Manafort their plan for eventually pardoning him.
"I can't pardon you now, so we're gonna wait a few weeks then dress you up like a turkey, and then we'll pardon you," Trump said. "Though there is a small chance that I'll screw that up to, and my family will end up eating you for Thanksgiving."
Hollywood's growing number of sexual harassment scandals was also addressed in host Larry David's (somewhat awkward) monologue when he apprehensively said that he "couldn't help but notice a very disturbing pattern emerging" among many of "the predators" who have been publicly accused of sexual misconduct in recent weeks.
"Many of [them], not all of them but many of them, are Jews," said David, who is Jewish and often incorporates his religion into much of his comedy. "I don't like it when Jews are in the headlines for notorious reasons. I want [headlines like], 'Einstein discovers the theory of relativity,' or 'Salk cures polio.' You know what I don't want? 'Weinstein took it out.'"
