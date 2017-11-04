Shirtless Donald Trump Showers With Paul Manafort, Calls Harvey Weinstein 'an Idiot' in 'SNL' Cold Open

"We're in the shower to make sure you're not wearing a wire, Paul," a shirtless Trump explained. "So we're just gonna do this Gone Girl style."

"Mr. President, I would never do that," a shirtless, uncomfortable Manafort replied.

"That's what she said. In fact a whole bunch of shes have said that," Trump replied, mocking his own highly publicized history of alleged sexual harassment and misconduct scandals.

"Speaking of which, what an idiot that Harvey Weinstein is," Trump continued. "He could have gotten away with all of it, if only he'd gotten himself elected president."