Shonda Rhimes Is 'In Denial' About 'Scandal' Ending, Says There's 'Been a Lot of Tears' on Set (Exclusive)

"What's wonderful about this season is that Kerry [Washington] is throwing herself into it, we're throwing ourselves into it, the writers are going crazy and the cast is really in it," she shared. "It's our last season. We're telling all the story we want to tell. Where she'll end up, I'm not going to tell you that, but I do think this is a journey for her and we're going to the place I've always wanted her to go."

"There is a lot of nostalgia. There's been a lot of tears at certain points, and at other points, it's just been a lot of joy," she said. "There is a sense that everything is the last time, so you hold onto it, but I also think I'm in denial about a lot of it, so I just try to pretend it's going to keep going."

Rhimes will also be "holding onto" something from set once the show concludes -- Mellie's Oval Office rug -- which Bellamy Young also has her eye on.

"Where are you going to put it? That's the thing. It's a giant rug," Rhimes reasoned. "I chose the quotes that are going on the outside of it, and it's really quite beautiful and it's... the first woman president evocative for me, but it's a really big rug. There's not a lot of places it can go, so I think it's probably going to end up in storage somewhere. Maybe she'll take half and I'll take half."