Simone Johnson Reveals Dad Dwayne's 'Great Advice' Ahead of Her Hitting Golden Globes Stage (Exclusive)

Simone Johnson is making her parents proud!

It was announced on Wednesday that Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia's 16-year-old daughter will be the first-ever Golden Globe ambassador -- and she couldn't be more thrilled. The title will replace Miss Golden Globes, and the person who holds the new position will help in the awards show's philanthropic efforts.

"I am excited, I'm nervous, I'm a combination of all of those things," Simone told ET on Wednesday while at a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards, put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle. "At the end of the day, I'm so excited for this whole experience. It's going to be amazing."