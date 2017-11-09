Sofia Richie and Dad Lionel Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together -- See the Pics!
Lionel Richie and daughter Sofia stepped out for a special father-daughter evening on Thursday.
The "All Night Long" crooner and his 19-year-old daughter made a rare red carpet appearance together at the 2017 SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
The new American Idol judge donned all black and was all smiles as he posed with his lovely daughter, who stunned in a white oversized blazer and dangling earrings.
At the event, Lionel was honored with the Recording Artists Inspiration Award for his philanthropic work. The GRAMMY winner was also joined by his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi.
Also celebrated at the event were Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow, Judd Apatow and Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, who received the Patron of the Artists Award. Kate Winslet was given the Actors Inspiration Award.
Lionel and Sofia's appearance together comes just a few days after the model was spotted with her rumored beau, Scott Disick, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Upon learning of his daughter's involvement with the 34-year-old reality star, the "Hello" singer told Us Weekly last month that he was "scared to death."
"Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,” Lionel expressed. “I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?"
See more of Sofia and Scott's recent vacation in the video below.