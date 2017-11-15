Sofia Richie Has a Scott Disick Phone Case and This Just Got Next Level: Pics!
The Lord is always with Sofia Richie! The 19-year-old model wore her heart on her phone case on Tuesday night while out with pal Lottie Moss in London.
Richie was photographed holding a clutch purse and her phone, which made quite the statement.
On the case is an epic throwback picture of Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, from 2010. The image of Disick talking on the phone in NYC is clearly from his prime “Lord Disick” years.
In the photo he’s wearing a plaid navy suit with a polka dot silk scarf which he fashioned into a bold collar. His hair is slicked back in a look of business entrepreneurial chic. (#LongLiveTheLord)
The couple hasn’t exactly been private about their new romance. They’ve traveled to Miami, Italy, and Mexico together, packing on the PDA in each new location.
Meanwhile, Disick has been getting candid about life after his split from Kourtney Kardashian on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a recent episode he was grilled about his trip to Cannes where he was spotted canoodling with Bella Thorne.
“Look at it from my perspective. She was on vacation with one man the whole trip,” Disick told Kim Kardashian. “That looks like a happier scenario than me jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that. I'm just not happy with anybody."
