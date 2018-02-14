Sofia Richie Sends Sweet Valentine to Boyfriend Scott Disick — See the Snaps!
Sofia Richie is definitely feeling the Valentine's Day spirit!
The 19-year-old model sent her first valentine to boyfriend Scott Disick on Wednesday, a sweet black-and-white photo of the happy couple nuzzling on a boat.
The throwback pic took them back to their fabulously romantic October trip to Venice, Italy and was accompanied by a short message that simply read, "Happy Valentines babe 🌹."
Richie also posted two photos to her Instagram Story. The first was a romantic photo of the couple standing in front of a body of water, made goofy with the addition of a photoshopped Godzilla in the background and the holiday message, "Happy Valentine's Day 🌹."
Then she shared a photo of herself sniffing what looks like an entire vase of roses, along with a sweet note to her 34-year-old boyfriend that read, "❤️ Love u."
The couple have been dating for several months but had a slow coming out, with Richie insisting last May that they were "just homies" followed by a trickle of private PDA pics of the couple on various vacations in Miami, Mexico and, of course, Italy. Disick even expressed reluctance to discuss their relationship with Kris Jenner on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians "to respect Kourtney [Kardashian] and her feelings."
But the couple finally made their first public appearance together in December at the Art Basel Kick-Off celebration in Miami, Florida. There, the pair partied, chatted and kissed the night away.
Disick's Instagram feed has been a bit less revealing, though Richie has been appearing in more posts in recent months. In one December post, the couple are boarding a private jet before New Year's. "I’m on a whole new year vibe," he wrote.
Watch Jenner grill Disick about Richie in the video below.
