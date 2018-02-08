Star Sightings: Cardi B Rocks Out During Super Bowl Weekend, Julianne Hough Flies High & More!

Stars spent the weekend getting pumped up for the Super Bowl!

Cardi B rocked the house at Maxim’s 2018 pre-Super Bowl party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, performing her hit, "Bodak Yellow," at the event produced by Karma International and co-sponsored by blu, Rockstar Energy Drink, Bud Light, Captain Morgan, Altec Lansing and E11EVEN Miami, on Feb. 3.

Josephine Skriver stepped out at Las Vegas' Palms Casino Resort’s Big Game Weekend party, in association with TAO Group and presented by Element Electronics, at Minneapolis’ Lumber Exchange Building on Feb. 3.

The Chainsmokers were the special surprise performers at Fanatics’ annual Super Bowl party at the same event center on Feb. 3.

The day before, Jamie Foxx got into the game by attending Bootsy Bellows’ The Big Game Experience after-party in Minneapolis, presented by American Airlines and Casper. Guests filled up on McDonald's as their late-night snack and sipped on specialty drinks made with Absolut Elyx and Perrier Jouet.

Old Spice Guys Von Miller and Isaiah Mustafa were in Minnesota on Feb. 1 as well, helping shoppers at the Mall of America in Bloomington up their scent game with the Old Spice Red Collection.

Also on the music front, DJ Khaled, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Teyana Taylor were among the stars who joined the makers of CÎROC Ultra Premium Vodka on Feb. 5 at the launch of the flagship CÎROC Studios inside the iconic Record Plant Recording Studios in West Hollywood. On behalf of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the CÎROC team, Khaled, who served as the night’s master of ceremony, presented VH1's Save The Music Foundation with a donation of 100 hours of studio time for aspiring musicians.

Drake Bell watched CBS' 2018 Grammy Awards at a star-studded viewing party at La Piazza at The Grove in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz also celebrated GRAMMY weekend, getting behind the DJ booth at the Tanqueray No. TEN Gin & Juice brunch at LAVO in New York.

The Time's Up and #MeToo movements were spoken about frequently over GRAMMYs weekend, and Natalie Portman continued the conversation at the 2018 MAKERS Conference at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. “There’s this kind of secondary thing about being the only woman at the table... that is very isolating and endangering and how empowering it is to be in a room, to be on the same team, to say ‘we refuse to be pitted against each other,’ there is not only one spot, we’re going to make room for all of us…" she expressed onstage.

In an equally powerful move, Vanessa Williams and her daughter Jillian Hervey teamed up with WomenHeart and Burlington Stores to #KnockOutHeartDisease, the leading cause of death in women. The mother-daughter duo took part in a free healthy heart screening at the store’s Union Square location in New York City on Feb. 6.

They weren't the only stars getting fashionable ahead of New York Fashion Week. Surrounded by a slew of faux flowers, Drew Barrymore proudly showed off the new Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs Color-Block collection she helped create.

Joan Smalls looked ready for summer already as she walked through Los Angeles on Feb. 1 in a white mini, which she accessorized with a loosely worn black leather jacket and blue suede MCM “Trisha” shoulder bag.

Decked out in a long army-inspired jacket, Jamie Chung stayed hydrated with smartwater as she took a stroll through San Francisco.

Beauty and fashion go hand-in-hand, which is why Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch, a Bioré Skincare Brand Ambassador, cleansed her face with the brand’s new Baking Soda Acne Cleansing Foam while on set.

Even on the road, stars know how to move in style! Julianne Hough and her husband, Brooks Laich rolled their coordinated Away luggage through JFK airport on Jan. 31.

And while they left the airport, Scott Eastwood headed for the skies, hopping aboard an All Nippon Airways for a recent trip to Tokyo, Japan.

Back in the states, Shoshana Bean and Jesse Tyler Ferguson attended the Michaels-hosted Starlight Children's Foundation's Design-a-Gown event in Los Angeles on Feb. 3.

And let's not forget how many celebs were getting their food on!



Ed Sheeran loves Hooters, and now he’s making sure James Blunt does too -- at least when it comes to modeling the restaurant chain’s tight T-shirts! “Sizzling pout by @jamesblunt- photo by @marksurridge,” the “Perfect” singer wrote on Instagram on Feb. 7.

Drake rocked a flannel shirt to dinner at Byblos Miami on Jan. 31. The restaurant stayed open late for the "God's Plan" artist, who dined with a group of approximately 15 friends in the intimate upstairs dining area, where they were later joined by 10 more friends for cocktails.

Martha Stewart had a little help preparing buckwheat pancakes using Four Acre Farms buttermilk, breakfast sausages and a tangy pomegranate cocktail alongside her BFF and co-host Snoop Dogg at the 15th Annual Sun Wine & Food Festival at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, in late January.

Plus, Ludacris and a lady friend dined at Cleo South Beach, where he was performing with Post Malone for the Pegasus horse races in Miami’s Gulfstream Park. The pair kept it light, munching on two flatbreads and enjoying a glass of cabernet.

Also in the Floridian city, Elle Macpherson attended a chic Miami Beach event at India Hicks and Sarah LaCharlotte’s celebration of India’s Spring Collection and Sarah’s PartyTap app launch in Miami Beach on Feb. 1.

Speaking of models, DT Model Management announced their newest signing on Feb. 2, 16-year-old Mason Grammer, the daughter of Kelsey Grammer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Camille Grammer. She joins a group of DT women that includes Ireland Basinger Baldwin, Destry Allyn Spielberg, Nala Wayans, Ava Dash and Lydia Hearst.

Model Ashley Hart, a Swisse Wellness brand ambassador, stunned in a semi boho-chic dress with a plunging neckline when she stepped out at the 15th Annual G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala on Jan. 27.

Meanwhile, The Conga Room at L.A. Live's co-owners Jimmy Smits and Paul Rodriguez helped kick off a year-long celebration of its 20th anniversary with a Salsa Extravaganza on Feb. 1.

