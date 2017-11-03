'RHOBH' Alum Camille Grammer Granted Half of Ex-Husband Kelsey Grammer's Retirement Fund
Camille Grammer has scored a pretty penny.
The 49-year-old reality star has been awarded half of ex-husband Kelsey Grammer's retirement fun, according to court documents obtained by ET.
Camille, who filed for divorce from Kelsey in July 2010 after 13 years of marriage, will receive 50 percent of Kelsey's 401 account balance as of the date they separated.
Kelsey married Kayte Walsh in 2011, just two weeks after his divorce to Camille was finalized. The Frasier star has three young children with Walsh, two children with Camille and two older daughters from previous relationships.
Camille has also moved on. She is engaged to lawyer David C. Meyer, a source confirmed to ET on Monday.
Earlier this year, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star couldn't help but gush about Meyer, saying, “There is a man on my arm. It’s a great thing... It’s going really well. I’m really happy.”
