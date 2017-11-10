Star Sightings: Reese Witherspoon Steps Out in Southern Style, Emily Ratajkowski Rocks a Teensy Mini & More!

Cardi B grabbed dinner with her fiancé, Offset, at Toca Madera in West Hollywood on Nov. 8. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper showed off her engagement ring and cozied up to her man as they dined on A La Roca, tacos and street corn.



On the opposite coast, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski dined with family and friends during his team’s bye week at New York City’s new westside restaurant from chef David Laris, EDEN Local. His group enjoyed steaks, burgers, pork and a coconut dessert, as well as shots and espresso martinis, during their dinner on Nov. 3.



Plus, chef Roy Choi enjoyed some of the chow at the private tasting and cereal party he hosted with Starry Kitchen’s Nguyen Tran and Badmaash’s Nakul and Arjun Mahendro at the LINE hotel in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood during Kellogg’s and Taste Talks Food and Drink Festival.