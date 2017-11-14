Star Sightings: Taylor Swift and Maroon 5 Celebrate New Albums, Nick Jonas Has a Luxe Night Out & More!
Look what you made Taylor Swift do!
The 27-year-old singer released her new album, Reputation, to a very solid reception, and she celebrated by hosting a secret invite-only event with AT&T for fans in New York City on Nov. 13, which also helped launch her "The Making of a Song" video series.
Maroon 5 is also coming off a big studio release. The pop-rock group were excited to play songs off their album, Red Pill Blues at their iHeartRadio Album Release Party at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California, on Nov. 7. In addition to new songs like "Wait" and "What Lovers Do," they also performed fan favorites like “She Will Be Loved,” “This Love” and “Harder To Breathe.”
“It can be scary to follow a band on their journey, because they may or may not do things that you don’t like,” frontman Adam Levine admitted to host JoJo Wright. “You can’t make everyone happy, so you have to start by making yourselves happy as a band and then hopefully people will follow. But you can’t cater to your fans too much, because then you get stuck in a rut, doing the same thing over and over again."
Nick Jonas was out and about as well, making a dapper turn at Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 13, getting to the soiree in a Lyft Lux ride.
Adam Sandler is also busy in performance mode. The exclusive resident comedic performer at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas was surprised by a few famous friends like Norm MacDonald and David Spade before his debut show at The Chelsea in Sin City on Nov. 10.
On the fashion front, Ashley Benson kept warm while walking through the streets of New York City on Nov. 13, bundling up in an olive green ModCloth coat. She paired the topper with light-wash skinny jeans, a black beanie, red cross-body YSL bag and black boots.
Riverdale star Madelaine Petschwent a little bit '90s punk at the U.S. launch of Australian brand I.AM.GIA at a raw loft space in Los Angeles. Winc wine and SVEDKA vodka drinks were enjoyed at the Nov. 10 event as Jordyn Woods spun a DJ set.
Woods had quite the week out! Kylie Jenner’s BFF also got into the holiday spirit at Forever 21’s #CelebrateForever Winter Wonderland Event in Los Angeles on Nov. 13, celebrating the season with the likes of Ava Sambora, Caroline D’Amore, Ross Lynch and Shaun Ross.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga went uber fancy in a stunning black Faviana gown before a night out in New York City on Nov. 8.
Molly Sims sipped on sweet tea and signed copies of her new book, Everyday Chic, at her pal Reese Witherspoon’s Nashville store, Draper James, on Nov. 3. The mom of three was even rocking a ruffled navy blue sweater from the Southern-inspired line.
Sims wasn't the only one celebrating a new book! TV personality and author Laurie Gelman stopped by The Talk on Nov. 10 to discuss her new novel, Class Mom.
There were plenty of premieres this week, as well. Christopher Plummer was hardly a scrooge when he posed with Dan Stevens at the New York premiere of The Man Who Invented Christmas, which hits theaters Nov. 22.
Susan Sarandon stepped out at the Soufra premiere at SVA Theater in New York City during the 2017 DOC NYC Festival on Nov. 12. The next day, Stevie Wonder and Usher posed for a photo together at the People You May Know afterparty at sbe’s Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles, where guests enjoyed Carbonadi vodka cocktails.
Also in Los Angeles, Laila Ali helped women understand what makes them one-of-a-kind at T.J.Maxx's "Maxx You Project Lab" on Oct. 21.
Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin joined a friend for an afternoon at Soho House in West Hollywood on Nov. 12, ET has exclusively learned. The 22-year-old model was comfy casual in a black sweatshirt and yoga pants, while the NBA star wore all-black sweatsuit attire. “They were sitting at a table in the main room drinking tea,” an eyewitness told ET. “The group was very low-key.”
And Taran Killam helped Dewar’s Scotch Egg Club make its Los Angeles debut at chef Michael Voltaggio's ink.well restaurant in West Hollywood on Nov. 15.
Meanwhile, Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow had a mother-daughter day on the set of their new Jergens Ultra Healing commercial.
Emmy Rossum was in a beauty state of mind too, playing with makeup palettes at the launch of Burt’s Bees Beauty’s “I Am Not Synthetic” campaign in New York City on Oct. 25.
Sean Astin and Malin Akerman were also in the Big Apple!
The Stranger Things star got his nerd on, testing out the new Sharper Image drone alongside Jordan “Jet” Temkin, the two-time international champion of the Drone League World Championship, at the Sharper Image pop-up store launch party in Times Square on Nov. 9.
And Akerman brought her 4-year-old son, Sebastian, along to celebrate the U.S. launch of Kinder Joy at Pier 59 in New York City.
Further down the coast, Teyana Taylor rolled into Rockwell Nightclub in Miami Beach, Florida, on Nov. 10 in a slingshot before spending the night at a table by the DJ booth with pals like rapper Zoey Dollaz enjoying bottles of Hennessy and Ciroc, while two nights later, Bow Wow enjoyed the Miami stop of JAY-Z’s 4:44 Tour from backstage in the D’USSE Lounge.
