Star Sightings: Vanessa Hudgens and Brittany Snow Get Their Style On, Josh Duhamel Tees Up & More!

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, which means we're all in when it comes to stylish sightings!



Vanessa Hudgens stepped out for the SIMPLY NYC x NYLON conference in New York City on Feb. 10. The event kicked off one day earlier, when SIMPLY and WEN Hair and Body Care by Chaz Dean hosted a VIP dinner at Marta at The Redbury New York hotel.

That same day, Brittany Snow looked business fabulous as she got ready to speak on a panel at the conference.

Bill Devilla/Startraksphoto.com

Simply

Camila Cabello added a pop of color to her all-black ensemble with an aqua pair of Skechers Street Hi-Lites Suede City. The shoe brand ambassador simply labeled her Instagram pic of a downtown scene on Valentine’s Day “daisuki,” which is the name of a Japanese anime website.

daisuki 😚😚😚#CamilaxSkechers #SkecherStreet #SkechersAmbassador A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Feb 14, 2018 at 4:28am PST

It Girl Olivia Palermo and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan stunned at an intimate garden dinner at NoMo Kitchen on Feb. 6. The luxe event, hosted by RUFFINO Wines and DANNIJO Jewelry’s Danielle and Jodie Snyder, helped celebrate the start of NYFW.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Insecure actress Issa Rae rocked a pretty white striped dress as she celebrated Black History Month with Macy’s in Los Angeles on Feb.10.

Chelsea Lauren for Macy’s

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay stopped by the Kate Mesta booth during WWDMAGIC, a trade show in Las Vegas from Feb. 12-14. She showed off her custom dog tag which read “sex tips” -- fitting, as she was in Sin City to star in a show called Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man.

UBM Fashion



Jaime King got her shopping game on when SIX:02 hosted a private shopping event at Hollywood & Highland, their West Coast Flagship property, where Ireland Baldwin and Katrina Bowden also stopped by on Feb. 6.

Jennifer Graylock

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted leaving Tiffany & Co. after having lunch with daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West at the Blue Box Café in New York City on Feb. 4.

Michael Simon

Just as lovely as jewelry and lunches? Celebrating with friends! Jenna Dewan Tatum and Emmanuelle Chriqui couldn’t help but indulge in Lindt Chocolate as they celebrated Galentine’s Day together. “Girls night in laughing on the floor surrounded by chocolate is always a good idea👏🏼❤️ thank you @lindt_chocolate for giving us this moment #galentines #lindtlove,” Tatum captioned the BFF selfie on Feb. 13.

WWE ladies Danielle “Summer Rae” Moinet and Sasha Banks and celebrity makeup artist Stella Kae also celebrated Galentine’s Day, partying at Hyde Bellagio in Las Vegas during INdustry Tuesdays, sipping on Casamigos tequila and dancing to tracks by DJ Five.

Hyde Bellagio

Ludacris and his wife, Eudoxie, enjoyed a Valentine’s Day sunset dinner at Seaspice in Miami. The couple arrived by boat to the riverside restaurant and started with a large aphrodisiac seafood platter, followed by pizzettas and a bottle of rose.



Puppy love is important, too! Taye Diggs offered tips for picking the right breed for different families at Royal Canin’s “Chews Your Match” event at the Sofitel New York on Feb. 12.

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

Speaking of pups, 2018 American Rescue Dog Show co-host Rebecca Romijn cuddled up to one very cute four-legged friend while filming the inaugural event, which premieres on Hallmark Channel on Monday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Hallmark Channel



On the sports front, Josh Duhamel waved to fans while competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tournament in Pebble Beach, California, on Feb. 8.

Kent Horner/Getty Images for AT&T

Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Rodney Peete, showed their team spirit at Super Bowl LII, stopping by the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during the big game weekend. The couple’s reality show, Meet the Peetes -- the first of its kind for the Hallmark Channel -- premieres Sunday, Feb. 18, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

TIffany Rose

Also celebrating the Super Bowl in Minneapolis, Kevin Hart cooled off with Fiji Water at the Powerhouse Celebrity Brunch hosted by Tequila Revolucion and Altec Lansing on Feb. 4.



Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement celebrated his Super Bowl victory with a 6-liter bottle of Luc Belaire Luxe at the City of Brotherly Love’s B-Side Complex on Feb. 10.

Sovereign Brands

Chloe Grace Moretz was also celebrating, and a big day at that: her 21st birthday! She didn't drive to her bash at The Abbey in West Hollywood, instead arriving at the club in a Lyft Lux on Feb. 9 (her official birthday was Feb. 10). Guests included boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham and actress pals Zoey Deutch and Sasha Lane.

Meanwhile, Spencer Pratt opened up in an exclusive Q&A and photoshoot with Dudes x Donuts about his Hills castmates, including who he likes more between Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge, and Jason Wahler and Justin Bobby, plus which co-star could he do without. He even talked about how he’s already ready for more kids with his “celebrity crush," wife Heidi Montag, saying, “Oh, new baby is already on its way. I mean not really, but I don’t see Heidi getting back on birth control anytime soon!”

DUDES x DONUTS



Plus, Olivia Culpo got some help from partner Degree Anti-Marks Deodorants in keeping her clothes stain-free at Unilever's Stain-Less Waste-Less installation in NYC on Feb. 7, which brought awareness to clothing waste.

Michael Simon

Also in Manhattan, co-stars Charlotte McKinney and AnnaLynne McCord flanked their director, Danny A. Abeckaser, at Tao Group’s Marquee following a private screening of his directorial debut, First We Take Brooklyn, at Regal Battery Park on Feb. 7. At the soiree, all of the leading actors rocked Thursday Boots, and King Mean, the recording artist who wrote and performed the original soundtrack, jumped into the DJ booth with DJ Politik for an impromptu performance.

Bill DeVilla/Startraksphoto.com

