Stephen Amell & Grant Gustin Voice Support for Female Co-Stars & Crew Members in the Wake of EP Suspension
More CW stars are speaking out amid the suspension of producer Andrew Kreisberg.
Arrow's Stephen Amell spoke generally about supporting his female colleagues during a Facebook Live video on Monday, as allegations of sexual misconduct against Kreisberg -- co-showrunner on Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow -- have left the executive producer suspended while an investigation is conducted.
“I have no interest in speaking about an ongoing investigation, but if you don’t know what I’m talking about, I’m sure that you can figure it out," the 36-year-old actor began the video. "WB is conducting an investigation into what is being alleged against one of the producers on our show, and if they need my help in any way, shape or form, they will get it.”
“I thought it was appropriate before I spoke to you, or before I spoke publicly, to speak with our cast and our crew, which I got the chance to do this morning,” Amell continued, going on to commend the words of some of his female CW colleagues. “I certainly can’t pontificate in an eloquent or such a succinct manner like [Arrow‘s] Emily [Bett Rickards] did, like [Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist] did, like [Legends of Tomorrow‘s] Caity Lotz did. I stand behind and fully support everything that they said.
"Our biggest strength is working on it as a team,” he said. “I think we can do this because we promote and champion a safe and progressive work environment. I told them this morning, and I tell you now -- and I meant it -- that if anyone ever feels anything less than 100 percent safe, or anyone feels as though they aren’t allowed to express themselves and be the person that they are, that they should come to whomever they’re supposed to go to, and I’ll stand right beside them, right behind them. I’ll speak on their behalf if need be.”
The Flash star Grant Gustin posted a statement to his Instagram account later in the day, admitting, "I can sometimes forget that I live in a world where not everyone has the same rights and privileges I do."
"Hearing of different men, again and again, especially in the industry that I work in, treating women as if they are less than, and both physically and emotionally abusing them has become a daily occurrence," Gustin continued. "This is not ok. This can't become our new normal... I'm in awe of not just all the women who have spoken out these last few weeks, but any woman who has ever done so. I can't imagine how terrifying it must be and how much courage and strength it takes. These women are the real superheroes and they should be treated as such."
ET has reached out to Kreisberg, who Variety reports has denied all allegations in the publication's initial piece, which accused the producer of creating a "toxic" work environment which included touching people without their consent, making lewd and sexual comments about women's appearances and making employees uncomfortable. Warner Bros. TV Group responded to the report in a statement to the publication, saying that Kreisberg had been suspended as they conduct their investigation.
"We have recently been made aware of allegations of misconduct against Andrew Kreisberg," a rep for WB told ET in a statement. "We have suspended Mr. Kreisberg and are conducting an internal investigation. We take all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and are committed to creating a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions."
Greg Berlanti -- whose production company Berlanti productions developed Arrow with Kreisberg -- also released a statement to ET.
"We were recently made aware of some deeply troubling allegations regarding one of our showrunners. We have been encouraging and fully cooperating with the investigation into this by Warner Bros.," the statement reads. "There is nothing more important to us than the safety and well-being of our cast, crew, writers, producers and any staff. We do not tolerate harassment and are committed to doing everything we can to make an environment that’s safe to work in and safe to speak up about if it isn’t."
Prior to Amell's statement, Benoist made a powerful social media post on Sunday, writing, "I am a woman who leads a show that supports equality and feminism, empowerment, and fighting for what is right."
"Sadly, the show and my career are a part of an industry that doesn’t always mirror these sentiments. This is heartbreaking, and at times makes me feel helpless," she continued, without directly mentioning Kreisberg. "I know I’m not the only one who feels this way.
"When people are mistreated, they should have a safe forum to speak their truth and always be heard. And when people commit crimes or harass others, they should always be held accountable -- no matter what industry they work in or how much power they wield," she wrote. "I’ve spoken up about it in the past -- publicly and not so publicly -- and I’ll continue to do so. All of us should, without fear or shame."
Meanwhile, the list of men in Hollywood accused of various instances of sexual misconduct appears to grow almost by the day.
