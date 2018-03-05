Sterling K. Brown Reveals His 'Saturday Night Live' Pitches Ahead of Hosting Debut (Exclusive)

Sterling K. Brown can't wait to get on the Saturday Night Live stage.

The This Is Us star makes his hosting debut on NBC's late-night sketch comedy series this weekend and Brown says he's "not nervous" about the prospects of doing comedy for the first time on live television.

"The thing that I'm most nervous about is I'm delivering the commencement address at Stanford University. That's what I'm nervous about," Brown chuckled during a recent chat with ET. "When I go to SNL, they have really talented writers who are pretty good at what they do, who are not going to let a brother fall flat on his face. So I have a support network there to keep me buoyed about."

Brown, 41, has been a longtime fan of the legendary show. As if we needed any more proof, Brown filmed himself practicing the iconic SNL introduction in the mirror in a video he posted to his social media accounts the day the news was made official that he would be headed to Studio 8H. In the sweet video, he expressed enthusiasm for his new career milestone: "Be there or be square. Your boy is going to have the time of his life!"

"I'm such a fan of the show. I've been watching it my entire life and I'm such a fan of comedy. I'm excited for people to see me do something that they may not have seen me do thus far," said Brown, who's primarily known for his dramatic roles. "The thing that I know about myself is that I'm game. I'm down to play and I think I got some wonderful people to play with and it's going to be an exciting evening of television."

So should viewers expect parodies of his beloved Emmy-winning TV roles on This Is Us or The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story? Brown all but confirmed that he would be giving a nod to his groundbreaking shows and also shared some specific requests he had for his SNL gig.

"I would expect either a This Is Us or [The People v.] O.J. [Simpson] spoof, or both. I expect to do something definitely with Leslie [Jones]," Brown listed off. "But my biggest pitch will be, can I do something on Weekend Update? Because the hosts haven't been doing a lot of Weekend Update lately, so hopefully I can get a segment on Weekend Update. That would be my only pitch."

