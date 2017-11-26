Steve Harvey Jokes That the Oscars' Best Picture Flub Let Him 'Off the Hook' While Hosting Miss Universe 2017
Steve Harvey was ready for the comparisons between his infamous Miss Universe mix-up and this year's Oscars Best Picture flub, where Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally announced that La La Land was the year's Best Picture, instead of the correct winner, Moonlight.
During the announcement of the top 16 contestants of the 2017 Miss Universe pageant on Sunday, the Family Feud host called out the mistake for its similarity to his own blunder in 2015, when he announced Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, as the winner, when it was supposed to be Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach.
"I'll tell you what I'm grateful for this Thanksgiving weekend. I'm grateful for the Oscars. 'Cause it let me off the hook," he joked. "So, you can sit here and act like you didn't see what Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway did, but it got me off the hook."
The comedian continued, claiming his mistake was a little more understandable than the Moonlight/La La Land flub.
"Let me explain something to you: Moonlight don't sound nothing like La La Land. Nothing," he added. "There wasn't but two movies to pick from, and they got it wrong. My mistake at least involved 80 other countries."
In fairness to Beatty and Dunaway, there were actually nine movies to choose from, and, as was discovered after the chaos, they had been handed the wrong envelope.
But Harvey has a good sense of humor about the mistake overall. He joked with Wurtzbach -- a judge at this year's pageant -- during the show, saying, "Everyone's waiting on the big moment at the end, to see if I get it right!"
