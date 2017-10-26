'Stranger Things' Composers on How the New Storylines Evolved the Music in Season 2 (Exclusive)

NOTE: This story contains light spoilers from Stranger Things 2.

During “Madmax,” the first episode of Stranger Things 2, a reprisal of the song “Kids” -- a standout track from the show’s season one debut episode -- evokes instant nostalgia and excitement for fans of the first season as the young cast -- namely, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Will (Noah Schnapp) -- are reintroduced to audiences. Later, one of the new songs, “Eulogy,” which was available on streaming services ahead of the season two premiere, calls forth a different, yet similarly passionate response.

The minds behind the music of Stranger Things, composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, admit to ET that the response has been pretty gratifying -- if a little surprising.

“It's pretty cool -- it's funny when you play a simple melody that people recognize, and connect with something we enjoy,” Dixon explains. “It's funny, because we enjoy playing the songs, but we would never necessarily remember them.”