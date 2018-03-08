'Suits' Spinoff Led by Gina Torres Is Officially Coming to TV

The world of Suits is expanding.

USA Network has officially picked up the long-awaited Gina Torres-led Suits spinoff to series, the cable network announced Thursday. The untitled series will center on powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson (Torres) as she adjusts to the dirty world of Chicago politics.

“Gina’s portrayal of Jessica Pearson as one of television’s strongest, most successful businesswomen has made a huge impact with fans,” said Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment in a statement. “We can’t wait to explore this next chapter in the Suits legacy -- and a brand new world for Jessica.”

"It was an extraordinary pleasure working with Gina on Suits for six years. Beyond her undeniable talent, she is an incredible partner and collaborator, and I always hoped we would work together again," said Aaron Korsh, creator and executive producer of Suits and the new spinoff series. "I am sincerely grateful to USA and UCP for giving Dan Arkin, my producing partners at Hypnotic and me the opportunity to continue Jessica Pearson's journey in this new series that will encapsulate all that our fans love about her and Suits -- but with its own distinct story that will be unique to the franchise."

In addition to starring in the upcoming series, Torres will serve as an executive producer on the spinoff alongside Korsh, showrunner Arkin, Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein.

Torres left Suits on a full-time basis in September 2016, returning for several cameos. The offshoot’s first episode will air as a planted episode in the flagship series, which will bid farewell to longtime stars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle at the end of the seventh season.

Suits, recently renewed for an eighth season, returns for the final six episodes of season seven on Wednesday, March 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.

