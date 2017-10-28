'Supergirl' Sneak Peek: Kara's Relaxing Wine Night With the Girls Takes a Personal Turn (Exclusive)
Things are getting personal on Monday's Supergirl.
Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode, where Kara (Melissa Benoist) hosts a relaxing wine night at her apartment, before things take a personal turn.
After Lena (Katie McGrath) tells a story about her almost sexy night with a guy, Samantha (Odette Annable) takes the opportunity to ask Kara about her love life.
"I'm actually still getting over a relationship," Kara says awkwardly of her past of Mon-El (Chris Wood), while reaching for her wine glass. "He moved away."
"What about Ruby's father, is he still in the picture?" Alex (Chyler Leigh) seamlessly transitions, taking the focus back to Samantha.
"Nope, it's just me and Ruby," she replies.
"Wow, raising a daughter by yourself. That's incredible," Alex says. "I mean, how do you do that?"
ET sat down with the Supergirl cast at San Diego Comic-Con in July, where Benoist opened up about Kara's difficult decision to send Mon-El away at the end of last season.
"She lost her entire world, she probably has some abandonment issues. She had to literally make him abandon her. So I think she's dealing with that," she said.
Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.