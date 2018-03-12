'Survivor' Sneak Peek: Chris Goes After Domenick and Wendell Following Tribal Council 'Mistake' (Exclusive)

The exile of Ghost Island may have saved Chris from receiving votes at Tribal Council, but the same can’t be said for his ally, Angela.

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode of Survivor: Ghost Island, in which Chris returns to the Naviti tribe to find out that Domenick and Wendell tried to vote out his right-hand woman -- and he’s not happy about it.

“My own family slit my throat!” Angela explains to Chris on the beach. “Not one of them voted for Dom. All three of our members voted for me to go home.”

“Wendell and Dom went for Angela, because they wanted to take the power away from me, and that was a big mistake,” Chris tells the camera. “For me, it was an opportunity to jump in with the Malolos.”

The 27-year-old model then heads over to the old Malolo tribe, where he makes his case to join together against Domenick and Wendell.

Find out what they thought of his proposal in the video player above.

Despite Domenick and Wendell's attempt to vote out Angela, it was Morgan who went home after Libby changed her vote. On her way out, the marine animal trainer warned the tribe to watch out for the "cute blonde," which she told ET might have repercussions on Wednesday's episode.

"I was really proud of that comment, because I don't remember getting up, or Jeff [Probst] snuffing my torch or any of that, but I do remember looking at [Libby] and saying that comment. I was like, 'That was good!'" she said with a laugh. "But the funny thing is, because of my accent, they're not sure if I said 'two,' as in Angela and Libby, or 'cute.'"

"Apparently it stirs up some drama when they get back to the island, because Angela thinks I was throwing shade at her, and Libby knows I was throwing shade at her," Morgan revealed. "I said cute, not two. But Angela, you're so clueless, you don't even know what's happening."

Survivor: Ghost Island airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. See more on the show in the video below.

