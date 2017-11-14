'The Talk' Announces New Co-Host -- Find Out Who It Is!
The Talk has a new co-host!
Three months after Aisha Tyler's departure, the CBS daytime talk show has found a replacement in Eve!
The GRAMMY winner made her official debut as co-host on Tuesday's episode of The Talk, joining Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood at the table. Eve (real name Eve Jeffers Cooper) appeared on the show as a guest co-host two weeks earlier.
"Honestly, I am the most excited I've been in a long, long time," Eve said as she took a seat at the table for the first time as co-host. "I feel like the first day of school. My face hurts from smiling. I am so honored to be here with you ladies. Thank you so much for having me. Thank you!"
ET spoke with Chen about finding a new co-host in August, just several weeks after Tyler left the show, where she compared the casting process to speed dating.
"I feel like we're dating now. Us four ladies of The Talk are going on many dates with many other women just to see who is the right fit," she revealed. "It's like a relationship, it's like a marriage, you know? Gotta go on a lot dates before you propose."
"I will say this, I've been working in television a long time and I'm an avid TV watcher. Casting a partner on-air, whether it's one of five, one of two, is a very difficult thing because it's that thing we always talk about, chemistry," she added.
