'The Talk' Announces New Co-Host -- Find Out Who It Is!

The Talk has a new co-host!

Three months after Aisha Tyler's departure, the CBS daytime talk show has found a replacement in Eve!

The GRAMMY winner made her official debut as co-host on Tuesday's episode of The Talk, joining Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood at the table. Eve (real name Eve Jeffers Cooper) appeared on the show as a guest co-host two weeks earlier.

"Honestly, I am the most excited I've been in a long, long time," Eve said as she took a seat at the table for the first time as co-host. "I feel like the first day of school. My face hurts from smiling. I am so honored to be here with you ladies. Thank you so much for having me. Thank you!"