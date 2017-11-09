Taylor Swift Debuts New Song 'New Year's Day' With an Intimate Performance for Fans
On the eve of her album drop, Taylor Swift is already sharing her new sounds with the world.
The Reputation singer debuted a new song during an episode of ABC's Scandal on Thursday night. In an intimate showcase in front of fans, Swift played the record's closer, "New Years Day."
"Don't read the last page," the 27-year-old singer crooned, as her fans joined on for the hook. "But I stay when it's hard, or it's wrong. But I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day."
Meanwhile, it won't be long 'til fans can hear the whole album, which drops at midnight on Friday.
Ahead of its release, Swift was honored with Country Song of the Year at the 2017 CMAs on Wednesday, for a song she penned for Little Big Town.
