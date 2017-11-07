Taylor Swift Hosts Secret Sessions With Die-Hard Fans Ahead of Her 'Reputation' Album Release: Watch
Taylor Swift let 500 of her fans in on a secret.
On Nov. 10, the 27-year-old singer will release her sixth studio album, Reputation, but about a month ago, she surprised a bunch of Swifties by hosting listening parties at her homes in London, Los Angeles, Nashville and Rhode Island.
An attendee at the L.A. secret session told ET that some of Swift's famous friends were at the soiree, including Ruby Rose and music producer Jack Antonoff. As for her house, the partygoer called it "gorgeous."
"She's in the middle of renovating," the attendee noted. "It's just got deemed as a historical landmark because it's the old MGM house."
MORE: Taylor Swift Drops Heartfelt New Single 'Call It What You Want'
On Tuesday, Swift posted a video of her surprise listening parties, which included lots of dancing, cheering and rave reviews from her fans.
"It blew my expectations out of the water," one fan gushed over Reputation. "Also, cannot find a favorite -- every song is a favorite."
Swift also greeted and posed with her fans, which left many of those interviewed breathless and nearly in tears.
"I mean, she just felt like she was my friend," another Swiftie said, holding their heart. "There's no way to describe it. It was just like everything I could have asked for and more."
WATCH: Taylor Swift Shares Songwriting Process in New 'Gorgeous' Video Diary
Also in anticipation of Reputation, iHeartRadio's Pop and Hot AC stations across the country will play a new track off the album every hour leading up to a special airing on Friday night at 8 p.m. local time that will feature exclusive audio from Swift's secret sessions.
So far, Swift has released four tracks from her upcoming album, including "Look What You Made Me Do," Gorgeous," "...Ready for It?" and "Call It What You Want."
Per usual, comparisons have been made between the GRAMMY winner's lyrics and her real-life relationships. ET decodes her "...Ready for It?" song and music video, and calls out any clues that the catchy new track might be about Swift's current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
Check it out: