Taylor Swift Shares Songwriting Process in New 'Gorgeous' Video Diary -- Watch!

Pop stars are often maligned for their lack of songwriting chops, but Taylor Swift isn’t your run-of-the-mill singer and she’s not afraid to prove it!

The 27-year-old artist released a new behind-the-scenes video diary, detailing her work writing the hit single "Gorgeous" from her new album, Reputation, which drops on Nov.10. The 11-minute clip, released as part of her AT&T series, offers an intimate glimpse into Swift’s songwriting process.