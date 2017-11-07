Taylor Swift’s 91 Best Lyrics of All Time

“We are alone with our changing minds. We fall in love 'til it hurts or bleeds or fades in time.” – State of Grace

“Love is a ruthless game unless you play it good and right.” – State of Grace

“I can't decide if it's a choice - getting swept away.” – Treacherous

“He's long gone when he's next to me and I realize the blame is on me.” – I Knew You Were Trouble

“No apologies. He'll never see you cry. Pretends he doesn't know that he's the reason why.” - I Knew You Were Trouble

“The saddest fear comes creeping in - that you never loved me or her, or anyone, or anything...” - I Knew You Were Trouble

“…That magic's not here no more. And I might be OK, but I'm not fine at all.” – All Too Well

“And your mother's telling stories about you on a tee ball team. You taught me 'bout your past, thinking your future was me.” – All Too Well

“I forget about you long enough to forget why I needed to...” – All Too Well

“Maybe we got lost in translation, maybe I asked for too much. But maybe this thing was a masterpiece 'til you tore it all up. Running scared, I was there, I remember it all too well.” – All Too Well

“You call me up again just to break me like a promise, so casually cruel in the name of being honest.” – All Too Well

“Time won't fly, it's like I'm paralyzed by it. I'd like to be my old self again, but I'm still trying to find it.” – All Too Well

“'Cause there we are again, when I loved you so. Back before you lost the one, real thing you've ever known.” – All Too Well

“We're happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time. It's miserable and magical.” - 22

“I wish I could run to you. And I hope you know that every time I don't I almost do.” – I Almost Do

“I think that it's best if we both stay.” – Stay, Stay. Stay

“You wear your best apology, but I was there to watch you leave.” – The Last Time

“But sometimes I wonder how you think about it now.” – Holy Ground

“But I don’t wanna dance if I’m not dancing with you.” – Holy Ground

“Words, how little they mean when you're a little too late.” – Sad Beautiful Tragic

“And they tell you that you’re lucky, but you’re so confused, 'cause you don’t feel pretty, you just feel used.” – The Lucky One

“I've been spending the last eight months thinking all love ever does is break and burn and end…” – Begin Again

“And what do you do when the one who means the most to you is the one who didn't show?” – The Moment I Knew