Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Lands Prada Campaign -- See the Pics!
Taylor Swift's man is making moves!
As the 27-year-old singer prepares to drop Reputation, her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, has been busy scoring a new gig. The British actor has been tapped by Prada as the face of its new campaign.
In a photo from Prada's "Ascension" spring 2018 campaign, Alwyn stares into the camera while sporting a windbreaker and fanny pack over his button-up. In another black-and-white shot, he looks off in the distance as the camera shoots him from below.
Interestingly enough, the campaign was released on the same day as Swift's new song, "Call It What You Want," which many fans have speculated is about Alwyn.
Alwyn and Swift were first spotted out together in June, several months after they reportedly started dating. While the couple has kept their romance on the downlow, the 26-year-old actor has already won the approval of Swift's pal, Ed Sheeran.
"He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude," Sheeran said in a new interview with Capital Breakfast.
