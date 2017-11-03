Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Lands Prada Campaign -- See the Pics!

Taylor Swift's man is making moves!

As the 27-year-old singer prepares to drop Reputation, her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, has been busy scoring a new gig. The British actor has been tapped by Prada as the face of its new campaign.

In a photo from Prada's "Ascension" spring 2018 campaign, Alwyn stares into the camera while sporting a windbreaker and fanny pack over his button-up. In another black-and-white shot, he looks off in the distance as the camera shoots him from below.