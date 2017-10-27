Taylor Swift's '...Ready for It?' Music Video Decoded: New 'Reputation' Lyrics, Song Titles & Collabs
Taylor Swift’s "…Ready for It?" music video is out, but there’s so much more than meets the eye.
One of our favorite things about the 27-year-old singer is how she creatively leaves breadcrumbs and clues for fans in so much of her art – and this video is no different.
While we don’t know for sure what it all means, we have decoded the Chinese lettering and located all the specific phrases strewn throughout her latest visual masterpiece.
Let’s start with all the English text.
The words onscreen are seemingly upcoming lyrics we should expect to hear Swift sing on Reputation. It’s also possible they are names of songs on the album, but since one of the phrases says “UR Gorgeous,” we’re going with the first – clearly a lyric from her third release off the album, Gorgeous.
Here’s the full list.
I Love You in Secret
UR Gorgeous
Illusions
They're Burning All the Witches
Now… to the Chinese.
The first thing we see is the below image, which, when translated, means “Year of the Snake.” Fitting, seeing how 1989 -- the year Swift was born and the title of her last album -- is the year of the snake in the Chinese zodiac. And we've already seen how much she's embraced the snake in the "Look What You Made Me Do" video.
The next image is pretty simple. It spells out Joseph – likely a nod to Joseph Kahn, who directed the video. But it could also be a subtle shout-out to Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
And that wouldn’t be the first reference to her man in the vid.
She also gives us the numbers 89 and 91 at the beginning of the video. As already mentioned, Swift was born in 1989. Alwyn, meanwhile, was born in 1991.
And because she’s always one to stay true to herself, we love the “13” graffiti art in there, too, an obvious nod to her favorite number.
