Taylor Swift Teases Fans With Mysterious Video of a Snake on Social Media -- What Does It Mean?

On top of the puzzling clip, many fan sites for Swift pointed out a Genius listing for a new song titled "Timeless," registered in the pop star's name. If the news that new music is coming is true, this would mark Swift's first album in three years, her last being 1989.

ET has reached out to Swift's rep for comment.

One thing we know for sure, the use of a snake is an interesting choice for Swift. As many of her fans will recall, the blond beauty has often been labeled as the vicious reptile over the past few years, notably when she split from DJ/producer Calvin Harris, caused a highly publicized feud with Katy Perry and, of course, when she found herself in the middle of that savage move by Kim Kardashian West, in which the reality star exposed the phone call Swift had with her husband, Kanye West, regarding the lyrics to his song, "Famous."

