'Teen Mom OG' Star Tyler Baltierra Praises Wife Catelynn Lowell Following Her 'Emotionally Intense' Treatment

Tyler Baltierra has so much respect for his wife, Catelynn Lowell.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram on Friday, dedicating a sweet post to Lowell after visiting her at a treatment facility in Arizona. Lowell checked into the center for a third time in January, where she's been getting help for mental health issues.

Baltierra shared a selfie of the two, looking happy and healthy while striking silly expressions for the camera.

"Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words," he captioned it. "It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will persevere through anything this life throws our way."

"I'm so proud of you Babe & I can't wait until you finally come home so I can just hug you & hold you for as long as I want," he continued. "You are worthy...You are strong...You are beautiful...You are loved! Thank you for not giving up on your life @catelynnmtv #MyBabe #Soulmate #MyWife."

The proud husband continued the conversation on Twitter, sending a message of love to a fan who praised him for being so supportive of Lowell throughout this difficult time.

"Marriage & relationships aren't always sunshine & rainbows," he explained. "I believe love is not a feeling, it's a choice. A choice to sacrifice for that person, a choice of dedicated commitment to another & understanding the selfless acts that are required from both to maintain serenity."

Marriage & relationships aren’t always sunshine & rainbows. I believe love is not a feeling, it’s a choice. A choice to sacrifice for that person, a choice of dedicated commitment to another & understanding the selfless acts that are required from both to maintain serenity ✌🏻 https://t.co/KD62kduCXB — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 17, 2018

Baltierra has also been working on bettering himself. Earlier this month, he took to Snapchat to show off his impressive weight loss journey. Since making a lifestyle change two and a half months ago, the 26-year-old has lost over 35 lbs.

"I started caring more about what kind of food I put in my body & most of all, I wanted to challenge & prove to myself that I can do it!" he explained. "Today I'm 35lbs down & It has ALSO been 2 years & 26 days since I QUIT SMOKING CIGARETTES & I feel FANTASTIC! I’m crushing these personal goals & loving the rewards that come with it! #Motivated #IDontBowDown #IAmMyOnlyCompetition."

Hear more (and see his transformation pics!) in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss With Shirtless Selfie

'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals She's Pregnant With Third Child

'Teen Mom OG' Star Tyler Baltierra Fights Tears in Emotional Video Message: 'Today Is Just a Bad Day'

Related Gallery