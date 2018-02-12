'Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss With Shirtless Selfie

Tyler Baltierra has slimmed down, and feeling "so damn good" about his impressive weight loss journey!

The 26-year-old Teen Mom OG star took to Snapchat on Saturday, posting a shirtless selfie that highlighted his trim figure. And according to the caption, it looks like he's officially reached his goal weight.

Baltierra has been very vocal about his recent decision to make a lifestyle change. Earlier this month, he shared a before and after picture of himself, showcasing how drastically different his profile looked after dropping 35 pounds.

"I started caring more about what kind of food I put in my body & most of all, I wanted to challenge & prove to myself that I can do it!" he captioned it. "Today I'm 35lbs down & It has ALSO been 2 years & 26 days since I QUIT SMOKING CIGARETTES & I feel FANTASTIC! I’m crushing these personal goals & loving the rewards that come with it! #Motivated #IDontBowDown #IAmMyOnlyCompetition."

"The cool thing about confidence, is that it looks good on EVERYONE!" he shared in another post a few weeks earlier.

