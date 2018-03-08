Teri Hatcher Is All In for a 'Desperate Housewives' Reboot

Teri Hatcher is here for a Desperate Housewives reboot!

The 53-year-old actress made an appearance on ITV's Loose Women this week, where she shared how she'd love to bring back the ABC drama.

"I’d be the first person [to return]. I never wanted it to be over. I love those characters," she expressed. "I don’t think they’re very good [people]. Just because of the creators -- it’s not the women. I think the women would probably all do it."

Hatcher also revealed that she doesn't really keep in touch with her former co-stars Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Nicollette Sheridan and Vanessa Williams, but she still cares very about them.

"[I'm] definitely supportive of everything that we’re all off and doing," she shared. "Very exciting -- Eva’s about to have her first baby!"

On a very different note from a happy reunion, rumors recently began to circulate that Hatcher was broke, homeless and living in a van. She set the record straight on Thursday, however, telling KTLA 5 that those reports were "categorically false."

"I am not broke. I have done very well investing my money. I am not homeless, and I am not living out of my van. I am shooting my YouTube series, Van Therapy, in my van," she clarified, adding that the publication that ran the article was told by her team that it was false, yet they still decided to publish it.

As for a Desperate Housewives reunion, Longoria and Huffman shared a red carpet moment in October where they reminisced to ET about their time working together.

“I don't think I'm alone in adoring Eva,” Huffman told ET of her former colleague and longtime friend. “I think to know Eva is to adore her. She has an inner light that shines out. All she cares about is helping people and lifting up the world and she's a great friend."

See more of their reunion in the video below.

