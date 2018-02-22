Pregnant Eva Longoria Says Goodbye to Her Los Angeles Home: 'I'm Going to Miss This Place'

Eva Longoria is embarking on a new chapter.

The 42-year-old actress is not only expecting her first child with husband Jose Baston, but is also moving out of her beloved Los Angeles home after 10 years of living in the residence.

"Guys, I’m leaving my house of 10 years. The whole house is empty," Longoria shared on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. "Everything’s packed and everything’s empty. Table gone, beds are gone, food is gone, I'm so hungry."

Instagram Stories

In the mini clip, the Telenovela star gives a tour of her empty house.

"There's nothing there anymore. The walls are empty, echoes now," she continued. "I'm going to miss this place. I'll tell you what I'm not going to miss are these stairs. Every time I'd get in my car and I forget my glasses or my phone, I’m like, ‘Ugh I gotta go all the way back upstairs to get it.’”

Instagram Stories

The mother-to-be also showed off her huge master bedroom and lavish bathroom, as well as her spacious closet.

"I love this closet," she said.

Instagram Stories

Longoria also showed off a handful of baby stuff that Serena William sent her.

"Oh my gosh! Serena Williams sent me a bunch of baby stuff. Baby things! I don’t even know what it is? I think it's a stroller, a chassis? What is that?" she playfully asked. "Thank you, Serena!"

Instagram Stories

Longoria's friends can't help but gush about her pregnancy! ET caught up with Gina Rodriguez at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday where she shared a little bit of advice for Longoria.

"I can tell her, don't spend too much money on clothes because they grow out of it really fast," Rodriguez told ET. "That's what happens with my nieces and nephews."

