'The Bachelor': ABC Exec Says Finale Conclusion Will Be All About Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Exclusive)

Bachelor Nation may be rallying around Becca Kufrin after last night's shocking Bachelor finale, but Tuesday's After the Final Rose will be all about Arie Luyendyk Jr.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Robert Mills, Senior Vice President of Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming at ABC Entertainment, over the phone on Tuesday, where he opened up about Monday's shocking breakup and where Luyendyk goes from here.

"This was just something that warranted it," Mills said of extending the season's finale into two nights, noting that after Kufrin got the last word on Monday's episode following their unedited breakup, it's Luyendyk's time to explain himself.

"Find a way to put your feelings into words," he advised the 36-year-old race car driver. "This is Arie's season to finish."

That's far from the only thoughts Mills had on the two-night finale. Read on:

ET: How did you decide the order of what happens on ATFR?

Robert Mills: I think it's going to be Arie [first]. You have to remember, this is The Bachelor season. This is Arie's season, and I don't want to get lost in this is all about Becca. You'll have Arie, and then Arie will see Becca, and then we'll get the update on Lauren. This is Arie's season to finish.

How do you think Arie and Lauren should handle tonight with it being live?

I think the biggest thing everyone wants to see, and this is easier for me to say than Arie, who actually has to do it, but find a way to really put your feelings into words and not just answer things in one- or two-word sentences but really explain what happened. Also, everyone wants to know what is it about Lauren that would make you, as we've seen all season, act sort of crazy, and all of the sudden, you get up and leave. And what is it that we're not seeing, that we really haven't seen on the show?

Could two-night finales become a thing?

We've gone through so many permutations of this show -- this was just something that warranted it. We just didn't have the time to fit everything in. We had to complete everything in Peru, and then to not have that breakup, to just sort of gloss over it really wouldn't have done it any justice either. In a perfect world, you usually wrap things up in one night. I mean, there's only so much Bachelor... As much as you guys are all so great and watch everything, between this and Winter Games and everything, we've thrown a lot at you. So, I think that it's actually nice -- we'll go on a little moratorium now and come back in May for Bachelorette, and I think we'll probably stick to one night finales unless they're as dramatic as this one.

The Bachelor: After the Final Rose airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

