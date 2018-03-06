'The Bachelor's Tia Booth & Kendall Long on Becca's Heartbreak & the Warning They Have for Lauren (Exclusive)

Torn between two women, yet changed his mind at the very end.

Last night'sBachelor finale saw Arie Luyendyk Jr. propose to Becca Kufrin, only to have second thoughts after the show and pursue a relationship with runner-up Lauren Burnham. With many questions left unanswered, third and fourth runner-ups Kendall Long and Tia Booth chatted with ET's Lauren Zima on Monday about how Becca is doing and the warning they'd give Lauren.

"We love Becca and she definitely had very strong feelings for Arie," Kendall expressed. "It's hard to have to watch someone that you are really good friends with [get] hurt, especially in that way. It's embarrassing [for her], you're on camera, everyone's seeing you break up, especially after you were engaged and being engaged isn't like boyfriend or girlfriend, you're actually going to have a future together. She was upset."

"Becca is such an amazing, forgiving person and it's almost like, 'OK, why would something like this happen to her? Someone that is such a pure, genuine person, it's hard,'" Tia added. "It's not just a breakup. It's a breakup because he knew he had feelings for someone else."

Though, what's on everyone's mind is how Becca will act once she confronts Arie during After the Final Rose.

"I think it's still going to be really hard for her, but overall, she's become such a strong woman because of it," Kendall shared. "I think she just wants to move forward and focus on the happiness of everything as opposed to staying with the sadness. Last time I spoke to her, she seemed to be doing really well and was really excited for the future."

Meanwhile, Tia feels it will be a positive experience and be "good closure for her."

Both ladies keep in touch with Becca and Lauren, yet Kendall explained that she doesn’t think they "have any ill towards each other," with Tia adding, "No, not at all."

What Tia does think is that Arie should have never proposed to anyone in the first place if he was having any doubts at all.

"Why would you put someone through that when you didn't know what you wanted?" she questioned. "He's a very 'in the moment' kind of guy."

Kendall, on the other hand, thought that Arie was always going to choose Becca, yet after watching the show, she realized that he and Lauren had a really strong connection.

"I think it was his fear of not being sure if she was sure that made his mind conflicted," Kendall explained.

So before they all reunite in the same room, Tia did have a message for her pal, Lauren.

"He did choose someone else first. He did make that choice," Tia began. "I hope that if there was anything, [I'd say to] Lauren, for them to end up together, that she [should] really consider that and put her heart first and protect herself. After all of this happened, it really made me question, [and think], 'OK, maybe he is who the tabloids say that he is.'"

After the Final Rose continues on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

