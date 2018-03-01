‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 10 Trailer Is Here -- Watch!

The Real Housewives of New York City has officially hit double digits.

The series returns for its landmark 10th season this April with its season nine cast intact. Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Carole Radziwill, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer are all back for more fun and, of course, more drama.

Season 10 might just be the most drama-filled season of any Housewives series ever. Fans will see Bethenny and one-time bestie Carole’s friendship start to fall apart, Bethenny confront Dorinda about being a “drunk,” Bethenny’s tearful chat with former frenemy Jill Zarin at Jill’s husband’s funeral and, yes, everything surrounding Luann’s arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, back in December.

“I’ve been traveling, I’ve been to prison, and I just want to be close to home,” she laments in one scene.

While it doesn’t look like cameras were there to capture the actual incident in Palm Beach, they did follow Lu to and from the rehab center she entered in January. Cameras also went to Puerto Rico with Bethenny, where she was helping with disaster relief after Hurricane Maria, and it wouldn’t be a season of RHONY without an all-cast trek to Dorinda’s home in the Berkshires, where they seemingly partake in a murder mystery dinner.

Something missing from the trailer is the cast’s alleged “trip from hell” to Colombia, which reportedly involved a disastrous boat ride -- though Bethenny has shut down some of the speculation on Twitter. So, fans will just have to wait and see what’s real and what’s rumor when The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo on Wednesday, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

For more on the series and its stars, check out the video and links below.

