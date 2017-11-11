Tiffany Haddish Addresses Hollywood Sex Scandals and Fashion Taboos in Best 'SNL' Monologue of Season 43
Tiffany Haddish brought her comedic stylings to the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend when she became the first black comedienne to host the show in its 43 season history, and only the 12th black woman.
The Girls Trip star delivered one of the most candid and hilarious monologues in recent memory, addressing everything from the growing number of sexual harassment and misconduct scandals rocking the film industry and political world, to her own strongly held belief in eschewing Hollywood fashion traditions.
Without calling out any of the multiple men accused of sexual misconduct in recent weeks, Haddish shared her advice for any guys who might not understand that whipping out their junk in front of women who don't want to see it is wrong.
"Fellas, I got a tip for y'all, I like to call it Tiffany's Tip – it's a Tiff Tip. Listen, fellas: If you got your thing-thing out, and she's got all her clothes on, you're wrong!" Haddish quipped. "Wait til she takes her own clothes off, then pull your thing-thing out."
The 37-year-old comic actress also addressed a much less serious Hollywood taboo – re-wearing fancy gowns to multiple events.
"I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I Febreze it," Haddish said, before explaining that the gorgeous white Alexander McQueen gown she wore to host SNL was the same dress she had on when she went to the red carpet premiere of Girls Trip earlier this year.
"My whole team told me, "Tiffany, you cannot wait that dress on SNL. You already wore it. It's taboo to wear it twice." And I said, 'I don’t give a dang about no taboo. I spent a lot of money on this dress. This dress cost way more than my mortgage.'"
"This is a $4,000 dress! I'm gonna wear this dress multiple times," she continued. "You might see this dress in two sketches tonight. If someone invites me to a ball or a bat mitzvah, guess what I'm wearing to it? This Alexander McQueen."
Haddish went on to explain that if she ever gets married again, she's wearing that white dress, and if anyone asks he to come to their wedding, they better not get mad when she shows up in that expensive gown.
"If I die, and even if I become fat as hell, I don't care – when I'm lying in that casket, guess what's going to be laying on top of my fat-ass body: this dress!" Haddish concluded.
To prove her point, she ended up making a super brief cameo during Weekend Update, where she simply walked behind co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost, once again rocking the body-hugging white gown, and reminded people of how great it looked.
