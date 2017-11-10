Taylor Swift and Tiffany Haddish Rock Out in 'Saturday Night Live' Promo -- Watch

Taylor Swift and Tiffany Haddish are ready for their Saturday Night Live close-ups!

The first promo for Saturday's episode of the NBC comedy sketch show was released on Friday, and it looks like these lovely ladies are off to a great start!

In the clip, the Girls Trip breakout star introduces herself and Swift before asking the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer if any of the songs on her new album, Reputation, are about her.

“Listen, listen, I just want to know, are any of those new songs about me?” asks Haddish.