Taylor Swift and Tiffany Haddish Rock Out in 'Saturday Night Live' Promo -- Watch
Taylor Swift and Tiffany Haddish are ready for their Saturday Night Live close-ups!
The first promo for Saturday's episode of the NBC comedy sketch show was released on Friday, and it looks like these lovely ladies are off to a great start!
In the clip, the Girls Trip breakout star introduces herself and Swift before asking the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer if any of the songs on her new album, Reputation, are about her.
“Listen, listen, I just want to know, are any of those new songs about me?” asks Haddish.
MORE: Taylor Swift’s 52 Best Lyrics on ‘Reputation’
"No," Swift replies, with Haddish asking if they can pretend that they are.
"Absolutely," Swift says, before breaking into dance with the comedian.
RELATED: Taylor Swift Pens Poem About 'Revenge' and 'Fair Weather Friends' -- Read!
Swift took over Instagram's Instagram Stories on Friday and shared a silly clip of the two at rehearsals, as well as a video of herself taking the stage with her backup dancers.
EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional Message About Her Estranged Father on 'Hollywood Medium' -- Watch!
Haddish is the first black female comedian to host SNL. Meanwhile, Saturday's episode will be Swift's first appearance on the show since the 40th anniversary special in 2015.
For the latest on Swift's new album, watch below.