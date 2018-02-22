Tiffany Haddish Is Hosting the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish is taking her talents to the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

The Girls Trip star and author of the New York Times best-selling book, The Last Black Unicorn, has been tapped to host this year's awards show on June 18.

In addition to moving to Monday, the show is taking place a month later than last year, and the categories and nominees will be announced at a later date.

"So I got some Great News Everybody! I will be hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards.. make sure you watch Monday June 18th on MTV," Haddish wrote on Instagram. "The Awards will be in Los Angeles and it will be fun! #MTVAwards #SheReady #godisgood #mtv."

It's no surprise to see Haddish land the gig, as we've been seeing her pop up everywhere lately! Following her breakout, critically acclaimed film, Haddish hung out with Beyoncé and JAY-Z, announced the Academy Award nominations, did Saturday Night Live with Taylor Swift and, as she told ET in February, was on the lookout for the future father of her children at Super Bowl LII!

"It's crazy as hell. We havin' a great time. We're turning up," she said while in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the big game took place. "I'm about to go down to the floor with Kevin Hart to see if I can meet me an athlete that can potentially be the next father of any babies that I may have."

"I don't even know if I'm going to have babies, but we gonna work on it!" she added with a laugh.

Those NFL players would be so lucky!

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the video below for what Haddish told ET last year about her emotional big break of a year.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tiffany Haddish Claims She Witnessed Beyonce Shut Down an Actress Who Tried to Touch JAY-Z

Tiffany Haddish Was on the Hunt to Meet Her Future Baby's Daddy at the Super Bowl (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish and Beyonce Take a Selfie Together at JAY-Z's Concert -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery