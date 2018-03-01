Tiffany Haddish Talks Meeting Oprah Winfrey: 'It Touched My Very Soul' (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish is still reeling from recently getting to meet her idol, Oprah Winfrey.

The 38-year-old comedian met Oprah when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, when DeGeneres surprised her by bringing out the talk show icon. ET spoke with Haddish at Alfre Woodard's 9th Annual Sistahs Soiree on Wednesday, where she talked about the viral moment.

"It touched my entire soul," Haddish told ET's Kevin Frazier. "Look, OK, I want to hit her up and ask her what should I wear to the Oscars. Like, I want her to give me advice on everything in life."

Haddish then hilariously proceeded to ask Oprah on camera about a potential dress she's considering for the Oscars. Haddish is presenting at this Sunday's ceremony.

"Oprah, should I wear this Eritrean African dress to the Oscars on the red carpet because my daddy from Eritrea, and he passed away," she said, looking directly into the camera. "And I want to pay respect. I want to show the world. What you think? You think she's going to call me?"

Haddish also talked to ET about a possible sequel for her breakout hit, Girls Trip. In the 2017 ensemble comedy, she and her three best friends (played by Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall) visit New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, which of course, turns out to be an unforgettable getaway.

"We've been talking about it," Haddish shared of a potential Girls Trip 2. "I would like for us to go to Africa. I think that would be the dopest. It would be magical. Man, don't get me crying, because I would love for our people to see ... When I say our people, I mean all Americans to see how beautiful Africa really is. It's a gorgeous place."

ET also spoke with Haddish last month at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she joked about being on the hunt to meet her future baby's daddy.

