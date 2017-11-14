Tig Notaro Addresses Louis C.K. Fallout: 'It's Important to Keep the Conversation Going'
Tig Notaro believes you can't solve the problem without addressing it.
After several women came forward accusing Louis C.K. of sexual harassment -- claims the comedian admitted are true -- Notaro opened up to ET about the importance of continuing on with the discussion about harassment in Hollywood at the Garry Marshall Theatre's First Annual Founders Gala on Monday night.
"I think it's so important to keep the conversation going," the 46-year-old comedian shared. "I know it's said all the time, but I think there's something to the fact that continuing to communicate always makes something better. When you abandon a discussion, you're not getting anyplace."
In regard to C.K. specifically, Notaro said she is "in full support of the victims," noting, "I said everything I wanted to say about Louis."
Notaro's powerful 2012 stand-up set, Live, about her past struggle with cancer, was initially published by C.K. on his website, before she went on to publish it on iTunes, where it received widespread acclaim. C.K. is also listed as an executive producer on Notaro's Amazon show, One Mississippi, something the comedian took issue with in a recent interview withThe Daily Beast, where she implored C.K. to address the allegations against him, months before The New York Times' expose was published.
“It’s frustrating, because he has nothing to do with the show,” she stressed to the outlet. "But I don’t waste my time on him or what anyone thinks. His name is on it, but we are writing the show, the writers’ room. We’re sitting in editing. We’re acting. We’re on set. We’re doing press. And everyone that’s directly involved in the show works very hard. They are decent, talented human beings. And I feel lucky to be surrounded by them."
“But yeah, he has nothing to do with the show,” she added. "I think it’s important to take care of that, to handle that, because it’s serious to be assaulted. It’s serious to be harassed. It’s serious, it’s serious, it’s serious.”
Meanwhile, on Monday, Notaro also discussed with ET the late Garry Marshall, whom she described in no less than glowing terms.
"Garry is, I think, the greatest man I ever met in my life. I would go anywhere in the world for him," she said of the legendary producer-director, who died last year. "You watch people and how they navigate through the world, and he was somebody that I was always just in awe of, just how he treated people and how he did business. He was just a straightforward, decent human being."
