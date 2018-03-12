Tim McGraw All Smiles With Faith Hill in First Public Sighting Since Collapsing Onstage

Tim McGraw appears to be happy and healthy after collapsing onstage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, over the weekend.

The country crooner was spotted out and about with his wife, Faith Hill, on Monday, flashing a smile as photographers snapped his pic just one day after the scary incident.

The lovebirds both opted for comfort for the outing. McGraw wore distressed blue jeans with a navy zip-up jacket, a beanie and sneakers, while Hill sported a long peacoat with a matching baseball cap.

An eyewitness tells ET that Sunday's incident happened right after McGraw performed his 2015 hit, "Humble and Kind," during the Country to Country festival.

"As the lights dipped to black, McGraw walked to the side of the stage where he appeared to trip," the eyewitness said. "[Then] the band and crew rushed to his aid and he was taken offstage. There was confusion in the crowd when the lights went back up until an announcer said there was a medical issue."

Approximately 15 minutes later, Hill came onstage with 10 members of McGraw's band, to make an announcement about what had happened to her husband. "The crowd was very understanding and chanted, 'Get well, Tim,'" the eyewitness shared. "Both their demeanors seemed fine before and after. You wouldn't notice anything was wrong."

Shortly after the incident happened, a rep for McGraw told ET that the "It's Your Love" singer was suffering from dehydration. "He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine," the rep said. "He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon."

Additional reporting by Kelly Agnes.

