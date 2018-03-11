Tim McGraw Collapses on Stage During Concert in Ireland

Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday night.

The 50-year-old country singer had just concluded singing his single "Humble & Kind" at the Country to Country festival when he unexpectedly dropped to his knees before sitting down, Rolling Stone reports.

The concert was halted as McGraw received medical attention backstage. ET has reached out to a representative for McGraw.

His wife, country singer Faith Hill, addressed the audience alongside the members of McGraw's band, and explained that the musician has been "super dehydrated," and that his performance could not continue.

"I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage," Hill said in a video from an attendee on Instagram.

"Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine," a representative for McGraw said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon."

McGraw previously performed on Friday in London, as part of the C2C festival's three-day multi-city tour.

The "Rest of Our Life" singer isn't scheduled to perform in concert again until May 31, during the Soul2Soul tour in Richmond, Virginia, alongside his wife.

