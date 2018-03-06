Tommy Lee Shares Picture Of Bloodied Face, Alleges 21-Year-Old Son Brandon Assaulted Him

Tommy Lee is claiming his son assaulted him.

The 55-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer shared a since-deleted photo of his bloodied face via Instagram on Tuesday. He alleged that his 21-year-old son, Brandon Lee, has assaulted him in a caption that had read, "My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!"

Though Tommy deleted the picture, after TMZ reported that Brandon claimed the altercation was in self-defense, Tommy tweeted, "Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bullshit. My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth."

Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bullshit. My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth. — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) March 7, 2018



Brandon is the son of Tommy and his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson. The two also have a 20-year-old son, Dylan.

ET has reached out to Tommy's manager, Anderson's rep, Brandon's publicist, the Los Angeles Police Department, the Calabasas Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Last night, Brandon shared a cryptic few videos to his Instagram Story, saying, "As I get older, I have started to realize there are very few people you can trust. But anyway that's my super depressing thought for tonight, just thought I'd share it... be a d**k."

On Tuesday, Tommy also posted an Instagram Story video, showing what looks like his son's messy room. "For all you girls potentially trying to date my son, here's what you get to f**kin' deal with," he said in the clip.

Additionally, Tommy's fiancee, Vine star Brittany Furlan, who the rocker tweeted was in the room when the alleged altercation with his son occurred, updated her Instagram Story on Monday with the message, "Violence is never the answer."

