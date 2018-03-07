Toni Braxton Reveals How She Knew Fiancé Birdman Was the One (Exclusive)

Toni Braxton is opening up about how she fell for her new fiancé, rapper Birdman.

"He and I have been friends for a really long time, for like 17 years and it just grew from friendship to more than that," the iconic songstress told ET's Courtney Tezeno at the premier of The Forgiven at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"So you gotta keep your friends close," she added. "You never know what can happen."

Braxton confirmed that she and Birdman are engaged last month when she posted a promo for her reality show, Braxton Family Values, in which she reveals the news to her sisters.

Now, with wedding bells chiming on the horizon, Braxton says she's already making plans for her big day.

"The cake is important… and the dress," Braxton, 50, shared. "I'm particular about the dress… I have to find something that's appropriate but sexy at the same time."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

As for her giant diamond sparkler, the "Un-Break My Heart" singer said her soon-to-be-husband "did good."

Braxton and Birdman (whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams), began dating in May 2016 and made their first public appearance together at the BET Awards later that year. Braxton was previously married to musician Keri Lewis for 12 years. The couple, who divorced in 2013, share two sons -- Denim, 16, and Diezel, 14.

Last year, Braxton admitted that she was "anxious" over her burgeoning relationship with the rapper during an episode of her reality show.

"I haven't been happy in a long time outside of work. Work brings me extreme happiness. When I'm on stage and I'm performing, that's the only time that I get those butterflies and I feel totally happy with my life," she shared. "A romantic relationship? I haven't had time for that -- I should say, I chose not to make time for it, but it's right here in front of my face: happiness."

Check out the video below to hear more.

The Forgiven, which features music by Braxton, hits theaters March 9.

RELATED CONTENT:

Toni Braxton Shows Off Her Giant Engagement Ring From Birdman -- Pic!

EXCLUSIVE: Toni Braxton's Family Can't Stop Teasing Her About Being in Love in 'Braxton Family Values' Preview

Toni Braxton Reveals 'Unbreak My Heart' Almost Didn't Happen

Related Gallery