Tori Spelling Had a 'Breakdown' Due to Stress of Marriage, Finances and Kids, Source Says (Exclusive)

A source tells ET that Tori Spelling had a meltdown in her Woodland Hills, California, on Thursday, due to multiple stress factors that she's currently dealing with.

ET previously confirmed that police were called to Spelling's home on Thursday after receiving a "mental illness" call.

“There are several things that led up to this, and she really couldn't take the pressure any longer,” the source says of the 44-year-old actress. “Tori tries to be the best mom she can be, but with five children and terrible financial issues, her marriage has suffered tremendously.”

In November 2016, Spelling was sued by American Express for $87,000 in credit card debt. In January of that same year, she was also sued by American Express for an unpaid $38,000 bill, which she was ordered to pay in full along with $855 in court fees. The source says that Spelling has had to lean on her mother, Candy, for money to help pay the bills.

"The burden has landed on Tori,” the source says of her family's financial issues. “Candy allowed them to borrow [money] and [Tori] is in no place at the moment to pay her mother back.”



Spelling and her husband, 51-year-old Dean McDermott, have also been at odds, fighting over money and the kids, the source claims. According to the source, McDermott had actually left the house for a couple of days for a break, which is why when he came home on Wednesday night, Spelling thought there was a break-in.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to ET that there was a call for service of a burglary at Spelling's address on Wednesday night, but it was determined that there was no crime.

"She had no idea he had walked in the door and it scared her," the source says. “She is obsessed with trying to make her relationship with Dean work despite all their issues. Her breakdown came after she and Dean had been fighting. She literally was hysterical and, sadly, the kids were home and everyone was scared. ... She is under far too much pressure."

The source says Tori is simply “so overwhelmed.”

“She spent weeks at home alone with her family," the source says. "She has not been active on her social media and also stopped talking to almost all her friends."

However, the source says that Spelling is currently “listening to everyone and has calmed down.”

“I think she knows it’s time for a change,” the source notes.

ET spoke with Spelling last August, when she talked about raising her five children -- 10-year-old Liam, 9-year-old Stella, 6-year-old Hattie, 5-year-old Finn and Beau, who turns one on Friday -- with McDermott.



"You know what? I didn't think it would be that much more chaotic [with a fifth kid], but now that he's becoming mobile and wants to be a part of everything, it's getting a little more," she confessed. "I'm definitely way outnumbered. I always am like, 'I can do it, I can do everything.' And then I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, Dean. I need help. Like, someone carry the baby.' It's hard."

However, she didn't rule out having a sixth kid.

"Never say never," she replied when asked.

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

