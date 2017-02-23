Ellen DeGeneres Gives Her Biggest Gift Ever to an Entire High School Class -- Watch the Amazing Clip!

Ellen DeGeneres is helping dreams come true!

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host had the senior class at the Summit Academy Charter School in Brooklyn, New York, on her program on Thursday, offering them -- via Walmart -- the college dream of a lifetime.

"Last time you were here, Walmart wanted to give you $25,000," DeGeneres, 59, revealed. "We've never done anything this big before, we've reached out to the people at Walmart, and they want to give each one of you a four-year scholarship."

What an amazing gift!

The students, who were overjoyed by the generosity, had opened up previously on the show about what college means to them.

"Coming to Summit, it made my dreams and goals more realistic -- coming from a single-parent house," one student said.

Well, those dreams just got even more realistic!

Watch the heartwarming segment below.

Congratulations, Summit students!

