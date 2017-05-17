'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay's Suitors Revealed! Meet the 'Tickle Monster,' the Crier & a Guy From Her Past

Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette suitors are officially here!

Less than a week before the ABC dating show's new season premieres, host Chris Harrison took to Facebook Live on Wednesday to reveal the 31 (that's right!) guys vying for Lindsay's heart -- along with some colorful commentary.

From a "Tickle Monster" and a professional wrestler with a soft side to a guy from her past, here are some of the men you need to know heading into night one:

Adam

The 27-year-old real estate agent will not be "arriving alone" on night one, Harrison teased, adding that the "someone or something" that comes with him will become a "fun Easter egg throughout the season."

DeMario

Fans met the 30-year-old Executive Recruiter when Lindsay's season got a head start on Nick Viall's After the Final Rose. DeMario was smooth then, and according to Harrison, "maybe too smooth" now. "Maybe he's not here for the right reasons," the longtime Bachelor host warned.

Fred

"Fred had a crush on his camp counselor, but his camp counselor was Rachel," Harrison revealed. "Twenty years later, he's trying to live out his grade school crush. It could be a complete disaster."

Jonathan

There's always one each season with a questionable job title (chicken enthusiast, twin and aspiring dolphin trainer), and this season it's the "Tickle Monster." Luckily for Lindsay -- and the rest of the guys this season -- Jonathan isn't actually a "tickle monster"... he's a doctor.

"When we have fun with the labels, it's not what they are, it's who they are," Harrison explained. "It's affectionate."

Kenny

"Kenny probably cries more than anyone this season," Harrison shared of the 35-year-old professional wrestler. "He's a badass dude, tough guy. He can handle himself in the ring [but] he's a dad. He has this beautiful little girl, and he's a softy."

Lee

The 31-year-old singer/songwriter "rubs guys the wrong way," according to Harrison. "He's more of an instigator than a lover."

Lucas

Lucas' occupation is "whaboom" -- a word not yet in any dictionary we can find. "It's hard to explain. It's a lifestyle. It's an essence. It's who he is. It's a noun, it's a verb. It's an adverb. You'll understand night one," Harrison said. "Some of you are going to love him, some of you are going to love to hate him, and some of you are just going to hate him."

Michael

The 26-year-old former professional basketball player makes it far enough in the show to get a date with Rachel -- and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Yup.

Peter

Harrison wants us to "watch out for Peter" so badly, he said it twice!

Will

Because "look at that smile."

Though Harrison promised "drama, tears and blood" this season, Lindsay told ET at her first official Bachelorette photo shoot that she's not a big fan of drama. See more about what she wants in a guy in the video below.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.